• ENTERPRISE — A meeting of the volunteers for January’s Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the Tomas Conference Room, 309 S. River St., Enterprise.
BRIEFS Cove senior lunch served twice a month
COVE — Cove senior lunches are again being served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is served at noon.
The menu for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, salad bar, rolls and spice cake.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 as soon as possible.
Start the new year by learning new computer skills
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium is now open by appointment and is offering free computer classes. These classes are held in person with hands-on-training. Classes run from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and pre-registration is required. To sign up or for more details, call Coral at 541-633-2084.
Classes offered in January 2022 include:
QuickBooks, Jan. 11, 12, 13 — This three-day course is based on building a sample company. Participants will create inventory accounts, make daily transactions to both vendors and customers accounts, review balance sheets and create income and expense reports.
Intro to Microsoft Word, Jan. 18 — In a one-day class designed to introduce basic word processing functions, students will learn how to create, format, save and edit documents.
Intermediate Microsoft Word, Jan. 20, 25, 26, 27 — Students familiar with the basics of word processing will learn in this four-day course how to create, format, and use the different features of tables, place information into columns, mail merge, create and use macros and add graphics to a document.
Training & Employment Consortium is an EOE/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. TTY dial 711.
