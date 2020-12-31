• LA GRANDE — A special meeting of the Union County Democratic Party will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, for the purpose of electing officers and delegates and adopting bylaw changes. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The regular session for January will follow. Contact Randy Knop at 541-562-6289 or rknop@eoni.com for meeting registration and access.
BRIEF
Renters’ eviction protection extended
SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Legislature have made it illegal for landlords to evict their tenants if they can’t pay their rent due to financial hardship. This policy is in place until June 30, 2021. Renters must complete, sign and return a form to their landlord to prevent eviction. After Jan. 1, that form will be posted on www.courts.oregon.gov. For more information, read the fact sheet from the Oregon Law Center. Details are available at the Oregon Law Center and on the Safe + Strong website. Those who need housing help because of COVID-19 may go to www.211info.org or call 2-1-1.
