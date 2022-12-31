BRIEFS Cove senior lunches resume Jan. 3
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The first meal of 2023 is on Jan. 3 with a menu of meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad bar, rolls and snickerdoodles.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 as soon as possible.
Youth basketball registration is underway
LA GRANDE — Registration for the city of La Grande Parks and Recreation youth basketball is now open for children in first through sixth grade. Boys and girls teams will play on Saturdays from Jan. 28 to March 4.
Early bird registration ($40) ends Tuesday, Jan. 3. Regular registration ($45) ends Monday, Jan. 16. Mandatory meet-my-coach day will be on Saturday, Jan. 21.
For full details, choose “youth sports” at https://secure.rec1.com/OR/la-grande-or/catalog or call Parks and Rec at 541-962-1352.
Help kids cope with divorce, separation at workshop
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a free online workshop offered from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The workshop is facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and is sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee.
The workshop is free but pre-registration is required. To sign up and for Zoom access information, email your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class to teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us. For more information call Teala at 541-962-9500 ext. 42.
Co-parenting class aims to improve communication, cut conflict
LA GRANDE — The Union County Family Law Advisory Committee is sponsoring a five-session “Successful Co-Parenting” workshop in La Grande on Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 11. Participants will learn targeted skills and strategies to improve communication and reduce conflict.
The sessions take place Jan. 11, 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8 in the Misener Conference Room, 1001 Fourth St., La Grande. Cost is $45 per person (the fee may be waived by prior court order). Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To sign up and for full details, contact Teala at teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us or 541-962-9500 ext. 42.
Sign up for the improved AARP Smart Driver class
LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a break for lunch (the hospital cafeteria will be open), and hospital mask rules will be enforced.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. To register and for more information, call the instructor, Fred Moore, at 541-910-9797.
