BRIEFS Cove senior lunches resume Jan. 3

COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The first meal of 2023 is on Jan. 3 with a menu of meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad bar, rolls and snickerdoodles.

