• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks and Recreation Department commissions are meeting next week: Community Landscape & Forestry Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 8; La Grande Arts Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 9; and Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission on Thursday, Dec. 10. All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. The virtual meetings are open to the public. For Zoom links, contact Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence at sspence@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1348.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission meets Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. for a regular session. The meeting will be held by electronic communications and may be viewed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager. Public comment or questions may be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday by emailing mboquist@cityoflagrande.org. The agenda includes public hearings on two Airbnb conditional use permits and on a land development code amendment regarding duplexes.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District's monthly board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will convene for a regular session Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Central Elementary School library. The meeting will be available to the public online via Google Meet (https://meet.google.com/gjz-irbs-amg), by phone (dial 1-260-297-0054, PIN: 978 490 838#) and through the Blue Mountain Translator District at www.bmtd.org.
VFW's Pearl Harbor dinner canceled
UNION — The Union VFW's annual Pearl Harbor dinner will not be held this year, due to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Sunday's rimfire silhouette shoot open to all
LA GRANDE — Beginning Sunday, Dec. 6, the La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club will be hosting a .22 rimfire silhouette shoot every first Sunday of the month through April at the club's river range on Highway 244 (I-84 exit 252, then 3 miles west on the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway). The monthly events are open to the public and begin at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $5. Eye and ear protection is required. Rifles or pistols, with no restrictions on sights. For more information, call Gary at 541-786-0809, go to www.lgrpc.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
Cove senior meal orders due by Dec. 9
COVE — The Cove senior meal program now is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The Dec. 15 menu is a Christmas dinner with baked ham or chicken, scalloped potatoes, ambrosia salad, side salad and rolls, with apple pie for dessert. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven't been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, Dec. 9, to order your meal.
