• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Arts Commission meets Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom videoconference. To obtain the meeting link or other information, contact Stu Spence at sspence@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1348.
• LA GRANDE — The Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission meets Thursday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom videoconference. To obtain the meeting link or other information, contact Stu Spence at sspence@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1348.
BRIEFS
Free iCraft open to all teens
LA GRANDE — Teen iCraft will be held at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. Teens will make needle felted penguins during the free activity. Registration is not required. For more details, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Bingo returns to Union VFW
UNION — The VFW High Valley Post 4060 in Union will again be hosting bingo games beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8. Doors open at 5 p.m., with early-bird games getting started at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. The last game of the evening is the jackpot, and organizers say you could win up to $500.
Donate toys to Cove holiday drive by Dec. 10
COVE — Cheri’s Main Street Salon, 603 Main St. in Cove, is hosting its 23rd annual toy drive. Residents are encouraged to help make the holiday season brighter for children in Cove by donating new unwrapped toys by Friday, Dec. 10. The toys will then be distributed by the Cove Methodist Church on Dec. 11. For more information, call 541 568-5069.
Help children cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — The next session of “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation” will be held virtually via Zoom Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 6-9 p.m. The class, sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee, is free but pre-registration is required. To sign up or for more information, email teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us or call 541-962-9500, ext. 42.
— The Observer
