MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Plans for bond funded work in buildings will be one of the subjects discussed at the meeting. The public may attend the meeting online via Zoom. For a link to the meeting call the Union School District at 541-562-6115.
BRIEFS
City seeks committee members
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is recruiting members for a number of its advisory commissions and committees. There are openings in these commissions and committees: Air Quality; Arts; Budget; Building Board of Appeals; Landmarks; Library; Parking, Traffic Safety and Street Maintenance; Parks and Recreation; Planning; and the Urban Renewal Advisory.
More information and the application form may be found at www.cityoflagrande.org or by calling Stacey Stockhoff, assistant to the city manager, at 541-962-1309. Completed applications should be returned by noon Dec. 16 for consideration during the council’s regular session in January.
Sheriff’s office offers dog license discount
LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to have their pets licensed, which helps reunite lost pets and their owners. In December, the sheriff’s office is offering a discounted price for the upcoming year. Pet owners need to have a current rabies certificate when purchasing a license. The annual cost to license your dog is $15 for spayed/neutered and $25 if not. During the month of December, it is only $13.50 for spayed/neutered and $23.50 if not. Call 541-963-1017, ext 266 or ext 382, for more information.
