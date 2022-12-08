Women’s Connection meets for Christmas lunch
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Women’s Connection Reunion Luncheon group will have a Christmas lunch on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Island City Urban Vine Banquet Room on Island Avenue. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the event starts at noon.
Cost is $12 and includes a ham dinner. Bring a first time guest and you may win a free lunch. Also bring a wrapped ornament for the ornament exchange. To RSVP call Tanja at 541-910-1909.
‘It’s a Very Merry Cove Christmas’ on Dec. 10
COVE — Holiday festivities are planned in Cove on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cove Booster Club’s Holiday Bazaar will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the old school gym (at Main and French streets). From 2-5 p.m. a Christmas Tea in Founders Hall at the Ascension School grounds (Church Street) will offer gingerbread decorating, a hot cocoa bar, sweet treats, good eats and photos with Santa.
The day concludes with stories and more treats from 6-7 p.m. at the Cove Library and Fire Department (Main Street). A tree lighting ceremony and caroling at 6:30 p.m. is hosted by the Cove Community Association. All are welcome to celebrate at the “It’s a Very Merry Cove Christmas.”
Dive-in movie night features ‘Polar Express’
LA GRANDE — Watch a holiday movie from the Veterans’ Memorial Pool, at Pioneer Park on Palmer Avenue, in La Grande, on Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 5 p.m. and “The Polar Express” begins at 5:15 p.m. Admission is $3.50 for children, seniors and veterans. Other adults are $5. Non-residents pay 50 cents more. Memberships are valid for this special holiday event.
Steak feed and raffle raise funds for EOLS lighting
UNION — A Cowboy Christmas Steak Feed is slated for Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Becker Family Sale Pavilion at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Grounds in Union. The event includes a watch party of the National Finals Rodeo championship in Las Vegas, a steak dinner and a drink ticket and the drawing for a gun raffle, all for $50. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 541-910-5701. The festivities will raise funds for lighting the EOLS arena.
Toy drive gathers gifts for Cove children
COVE — Cheri’s Main St. Salon is holding its 24th annual toy drive benefiting the children of Cove. Drop off a gift of a new, unwrapped toy by Thursday, Dec. 15, at the salon, 603 Main St., Cove. Toys will then be distributed by the Cove Methodist Church on Dec. 16-17. To learn more, call 541-568-5069.
Take photos with Santa at EOU on Saturday, Dec. 10
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University softball team is hosting a meet-and-greet with Santa at Quinn Coliseum on the EOU campus on Saturday, Dec. 10. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and take photos of your loved ones with Santa Claus. There will be cookies and cocoa for sale, and donations will be accepted to help pay for Santa’s trip back to the North Pole and to support the softball program.
