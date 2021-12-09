LA GRANDE — Handmade with a Heart, a “Christmas craft bazaar,” takes place Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grande Ronde Academy, 507 Palmer Ave., La Grande. All proceeds go to support GRA, a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian private school.
Vaccine and self-sufficiency event open to all
LA GRANDE — The Marshallese American Network for Interacting Together is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and self-sufficiency event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. It is open to the public. To sign up call 503-208-4142. More information is available at www.manit.org.
Enjoy Tunesmith Night in person or online
ENTERPRISE — On Friday, Dec. 11, the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance continues its 16th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music, with a live in-person audience for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started. Enjoy the music of singer-songwriters Meredith Lane, Jeremy James Meyer and Brittany Brook beginning at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, or watch it live at www.wvmusicalliance.org. Admission is $10 per person and masks are required at the venue.
