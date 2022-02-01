COVE — Nella Mae Parks, of Nella Mae’s Farm in Cove, is offering an online gardening class on the first Wednesday of the month this winter. The next class, “Starting Seeds Indoors & Transplanting,” is on Feb. 2 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Parks will cover topics such as:
• Best tips for successful, robust starts
• How to increase germination rates and avoid disease
• Making a plan and schedule
• The best time to start and transplant
• Best practices for transplanting
The class includes time for asking questions. Pre-register at www. nellamaesfarm.com. If you can afford it, the class is $8 per person. If you can’t, come anyway. Payment options and process, as well as the Zoom link and other offerings at the farm, are also available on Nella Mae’s website.
The next classes will be “Growing Nut Trees” on March 2 and “No/Low-till Gardening” on April 6.
Cove senior lunch served twice a month
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The menu for the next meal, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, is chicken fettuccine alfredo, roasted vegetables, salad bar, French bread and molasses ginger cookies.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Feb. 8.
Senior center resumes chair exercise classes
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, which is now open for weekday in-person dining as well as pinochle and bingo games on Tuesdays, is again offering its Chair Exercise Class. The class is free and open to all ages. It is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. at the senior center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
— The Observer
