• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Email union.rfpd@outlook.com or call 541-910-3114 for access to the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The Cook Memorial Library Advisory Commission will meet in regular session Thursday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The public is invited. Email libdirector@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting link.
Volunteers welcome at woodlot work day
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot is having a work day Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Neighbors Together needs volunteers to come and help get firewood ready to give away The lot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St., La Grande. For more information go to www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
Walla Walla VA center holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, which serves veterans in Northeast Oregon, is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its main Walla Walla campus Saturday, Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is open to enrolled veterans age 60 and older from any of the clinic areas, including Union County.
Call 509-525-5200 to schedule an appointment. The clinic will accept appointment requests Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Due to high call volumes, callers may experience delays, but you must remain on the line to be scheduled.) Walk-ins will not be allowed.
The medical center is at 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla; enter the facility via the Poplar Street entrance. The center plans to schedule a minimum of 500 appointments that day, according to a press release.
Make a plan for continuous produce this season
COVE — Learn how to plan your garden for less work, less weeds and more produce during Nella Mae’s Farm's one-hour online gardening class Tuesday, Feb. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. "Making a Garden Plan & Planting Schedule" will help you plan out your garden and your planting so you can enjoy a continuous supply of produce this season.
Whether you are a lifelong gardener or a new COVID gardener, market farmer Nella Mae Parks of Cove invites you to join the ongoing gardening classes. The class will cover garden planning information such as scheduling, weed control and management, trellising and pruning, and soil and water considerations.
Class fees are on a sliding scale and all are welcome. To register or for more information, go to www.nellamaesfarm.com/events/ or visit Nella Mae's Farm on Facebook or Eventbrite.
— The Observer
Megabucks: $1.6 million
9-19-27-33-38-45
Powerball: $30 million
1-16-48-49-65 — PB 8 x2
Mega Millions: $68 million
7-18-21-31-40 — MB 9 x4
Win for Life: Feb. 8
21-63-69-73
Pick 4: Feb. 9
• 1 p.m.: 2-2-0-9
• 4 p.m.: 3-8-6-6
• 7 p.m.: 7-6-1-4
• 10 p.m.: 9-1-6-3
Pick 4: Feb. 8
• 1 p.m.: 6-4-7-8
• 4 p.m.: 5-7-3-3
• 7 p.m.: 7-2-2-7
• 10 p.m.: 9-0-4-2
