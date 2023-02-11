Send a valentine to your favorite downtown business
LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown is coordinating a different take on the traditional Valentine’s Day celebration this year. The emphasis of “Love Is All Around La Grande” is on what residents love about La Grande and its merchants, services and people.
To send a valentine, fill out a form at the La Grande Main Street office, 102 Depot St., or access a digital form at www.lagrande-
mainstreet.org/valentines-day.html. The valentines will be delivered on Valentine’s Day. Organizers in a press release said, “Let’s show our local merchants and professional offices some love for all that they do.”
Wild School session for adults supports free outdoor youth programs
LA GRANDE — Art Center East invites adults to sign up for a special Wild School class for grown-ups on Saturday, Feb. 18. The session will run 1-3 p.m. at Pete’s Pond, a Blue Mountains Conservancy property at 913 S. Miller Drive, La Grande.
Open to anyone age 12 and older, this class is a fundraiser for the Wild Preschool (ages 0-5) and Wild School (ages 5-12) youth programs. The $60 registration fee goes toward program supplies, equipment and Teaching Artists’ compensation. The fundraiser helps ACE continue to offer Wild Preschool and Wild School at no cost to participants.
The adult session will be led by Meghan Ballard, Amanda Welch and Rebecca Curry. Participants will be served evergreen/elderberry chai tea and hot toddies, learn about native plants, create cyanotype herbariums and create a healing salve made with black cottonwood buds to take home. Register at www.artcentereast.org/calendar/wild-school-for-adults-age-21.
