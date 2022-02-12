MEETINGS
• UNION — The VFW High Valley Post 4060, of Union, meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. The next meeting is slated for Thursday, Feb. 17, at the VFW Hall, 518 Main St.
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District, which oversees Union County school districts, will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. Following a regular meeting, the board will hold an executive session to conduct deliberations regarding real property transactions.
BRIEFS
Sign up now for Little Pinecones Book Club
LA GRANDE — The next Little Pinecones Book Club at Art Center East happens Friday, Feb. 18, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The new activity is for ages up to 5 years along with a parent or guardian, and pre-registration is required. There are a couple spots available. To sign up, go to www.artcentereast.org/calendar and click on the event, or call 541-624-2800.
The monthly gathering includes a storytime related to an ACE exhibit or event, followed by a complementary art-making activity. This month’s book, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña, was chosen to go along with The Big Read. The in-person event is free and held at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
Catherine Creek Community Center launches 'Last Fridays'
UNION — Catherine Creek Community Center, housed in the former Methodist Church buildings on Main Street in Union, is launching a new monthly program called "Last Fridays." Beginning Feb. 25, on the last Friday of the month the center will be open from 4-8:30 p.m. for vendors to sell their wares. Spaces are open to artists, crafters, farmers, foodies, home-based businesses, etc.
Vendor spaces start at $20. The center's commercial kitchen may be used with advance reservations, and the stage will be open for musicians. The goal is to give local makers and home-businesses a storefront, and to create a farmers market-type program with a variety of products, services and activities.
To sign up or for more information, email ccc667@gmail.com, visit the center's Facebook page or call 541-562-2038.
Free genealogy classes offered
LA GRANDE — The Church of Latter-day Saints invites the public to take advantage of free family history classes from the upcoming virtual RootsTech 2022 conference. The courses are open to anyone interested in learning how to research family genealogy. Visit www.rootstech.org to learn more and register for events that will take place March 3-5.
Help children cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — The next session of “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation,” the court’s mandatory parent education course, will be offered virtually via Zoom Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6-9 p.m. The free class is led by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, email teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us including your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class. Call Teala Sunderman at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.
