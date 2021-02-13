MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council meets for a regular session Monday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at Island City City Hall. The agenda includes swearing in the new councilor, discussion of the request for a quiet hour extension and reviewing the contract with the Union County Sheriff's Office. Masks and social distancing are required. Written public comment on topics to be discussed may either be dropped off at city hall or emailed to karen@islandcityhall.com prior to the meeting.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will convene for a regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The board also will meet in a closed-door session to discuss staff negotiations and the superintendent’s evaluation. The public can attend. Masks and social distancing are required.
BRIEFS
Forest Service waives fees in honor of Presidents Day
PORTLAND — The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington Monday, Feb. 15 in honor of Presidents Day.
The Forest Service offers several fee-free days annually to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions or other permits still apply.
To find a national forest or grassland near you, go to www.fs.fed.us/ivm.
Tax preparation assistance is available
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center announced the Oregon State University College of Business is offering free tax preparation services locally to low- and middle-income individuals and families through a partnership with the IRS.
The service is available in February and March, and appointments are being scheduled. To qualify for the service, individuals or families must make less than $72,000 annually and meet other eligibility guidelines. To learn more about eligibility or to register for an appointment, call 541-737-7962. Assistance also is available in Spanish.
New hours for Harvest Share at senior center
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center’s Harvest Share, which offers free fresh produce, canned goods, baked goods and dairy products, is open only on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Harvest Share is open to the public. Income limits apply on some items. Call 541-963-7532 for more information or to arrange pickup at the senior center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
