BRIEFS
Translator district seeks board member
LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors is seeking to fill a vacancy on its board of directors following the resignation of a director elected in 2019. Service in the appointed position will go through June.
The remaining two years of the term, ending June 30, 2023, will be filled in a special election in May. An individual appointed to fill the short-term vacancy is not automatically entered as a candidate in the special election to complete the final two years of the term.
For more information, call 541-963-0196 or email bmtd.org@gmail.com.
RSVP for next takeout Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, meals are available for pick up in front of Founders Hall. The lunch will be handed out 12-12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The menu for March 2 is lasagna, broccoli, green salad, French bread and carrot cake. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, Feb. 24, to order your meal.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.8 million
4-25-26-38-40-44
Powerball: $56 million
20-28-33-63-68 — PB 20 x2
Mega Millions: $82 million
5-14-24-25-27 — MB 14 x3
Win for Life: Feb. 13
15-43-46-75
Pick 4: Feb. 14
• 1 p.m.: 8-1-0-9
• 4 p.m.: 2-8-7-2
• 7 p.m.: 3-5-5-1
• 10 p.m.: 7-2-5-1
Pick 4: Feb. 13
• 1 p.m.: 0-3-5-0
• 4 p.m.: 7-1-4-6
• 7 p.m.: 4-3-5-5
• 10 p.m.: 8-4-5-2
Pick 4: Feb. 11
• 1 p.m.: 5-5-8-1
• 4 p.m.: 2-4-0-5
• 7 p.m.: 5-6-6-6
• 10 p.m.: 6-7-2-9
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.