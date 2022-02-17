LA GRANDE — Due to staff availability, Veterans’ Memorial Pool, La Grande, will be closed on Friday, Feb. 18, for every time slot except for the 5:30-7:30 a.m. lap swim.
Celebrate ‘Dead of Winter’ at Side A
LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing is once again celebrating the dark days of winter with a special festival. The Dead of Winter Festival is happening Saturday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. on the back patio of the brew pub, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande.
There will be lawn games, bonfires, small bites food, and Travis Hansen’s “famous Side A Chili.” Also available will be tours of the brewery and six special beers — three from Side A and three surprise brews from breweries along the West Coast.
There is no cover for the festival, and all ages are welcome.
The Dead of Winter Festival will be separate from normal dining in the pub. Since this is held all outside, attendees are encouraged to dress warm. To stay updated on Side A events, visit the Facebook page or go online to sideabeer.com.
GRH Auxiliary meets Feb. 21
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary will meet on Monday, Feb. 21, at Island City City Hall. Refreshments will be available at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Anyone interested in becoming an Auxiliary member is welcome to attend.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.