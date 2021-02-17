BRIEFS
Republican candidate forum live tonight on Facebook
LA GRANDE — Union County Republicans and Young Republicans of Oregon are hosting an online forum with candidates for the Oregon Republican Party Executive Committee Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m.
The forum features Sen. Dallas Heard, Roseburg, for chair, Josephine County Commissioner Herman Baertschiger for vice chair, Sen. Dennis Linthicum, Klamath Falls, for treasurer, and Sen. Chuck Thomsen, Hood River, for secretary. The forum will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Union County Republicans and Young Republicans of Oregon.
Viewers can submit questions for ask candidates during the forum. For more information, contact Alex McHaddad, Union County Republicans chair at 541-805-2630 or me@alexfor.us.
Gardening class focuses on natural pest control
COVE — Nella Mae’s Farm is offering an online class for home gardeners on natural pest control. The class runs 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Market farmer Nella Mae Parks of Cove will share her best tips on managing aphids, flea beetles, slugs, deer, rodents and more. Participants also will learn which insects and wildlife are garden friends and how to attract and keep them around.
Class fees are on a sliding scale and all are welcome. To register or for more information, go to www.nellamaesfarm.com/events or visit Nella Mae’s Farm on Facebook or Eventbrite.
— The Observer
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.9 million
2-5-6-18-31-45
Powerball: $56 million
20-28-33-63-68 — PB 20 x2
Mega Millions: $98 million
1-36-44-54-66— MB 10 x3
Win for Life: Feb. 15
13-33-37-40
Pick 4: Feb. 16
• 1 p.m.: 0-9-7-2
• 4 p.m.: 2-6-9-6
• 7 p.m.: 0-6-2-3
• 10 p.m.: 1-3-1-7
Pick 4: Feb. 15
• 1 p.m.: 6-3-9-9
• 4 p.m.: 2-8-7-2
• 7 p.m.: 3-9-8-1
• 10 p.m.: 1-7-4-1
