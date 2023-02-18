• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the fire hall. The monthly board meeting begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet for a work session Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the La Grande School District boardroom at 1305 N. Willow St. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. Visit www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
The agenda for the work session lists two items: an HVAC discussion with Johnson Controls and a discussion of the cottage homes concept with Gust Tsiatsos.
BRIEFS
GRH Auxiliary will not meet in February
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary in observance of Presidents Day will not meet on Monday, Feb. 20. The next meeting will be held March 20 at Island City City Hall.
Pancake supper planned for Feb. 21
ENTERPRISE — The annual Mardi Gras pancake supper at Enterprise’s St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 100 NE Third St., will be served on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. Pancakes, fruit, sausage and beverages will be available, with donations used to support the church’s summer day camp. All are welcome to attend.
