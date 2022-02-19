MEETINGS• LA GRANDE — A work session of the La Grande Planning Commission begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, via Zoom. The purpose of the work session is to discuss 2022 land code development changes. To view the virtual meeting, go to www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet for a work session Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online and by phone. Go to www.lagrandesd.org/page/board-meetings for meeting access information. On the agenda for the work session is discussion on the Curriculum Challenge led by George Mendoza and Scott Carpenter and on legislative policy feedback led by Bruce Kevan.
BRIEFS
EORT adds performance of ‘Pride@Prejudice’ comedy
BAKER CITY — The Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre, Baker City, announced changes to the schedule of “Pride@Prejudice” performances. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the afternoon show on Friday, Sept. 18, was canceled, and an extra 2 p.m. performance was added on Feb. 19.
This is the last weekend to see the comedy encompassing all renditions of Jane Austen’s story that have appeared since it was published — plays and movies — plus blog posts, chat room discussions and study guide questions. The remaining shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $15 adults, $13 EORT members and $8 students. Purchase tickets at www.easternoregonregionaltheatre.com by calling 541-523-9652. The EORT stage is at 2102 Main St., Baker City.
PEO scholarship deadline is March 31
LA GRANDE — The 2022-2023 Union County P.E.O. Tri-Chapter Scholarship is open for applications. The $3,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior girl who will be attending Eastern Oregon University. Scholarship applications are available from Union County high school counselors.
Applications are evaluated for academic achievement, community service, financial need and commitment to higher education. The scholarship is funded by the three local chapters of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization dedicated to the education of women. The deadline for submitting an application is Thursday, March 31.
Union County Senior Center lunch menu
Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.
Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.
Cost: Age 60+, $4 suggested donation; all others, $7 (note 2022 price increase).
FEB. 21-25
Monday: closed for Presidents Day
Tuesday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans with almonds, Caesar salad, baked bread, cookie.
Wednesday: Mandarin chicken over rice pilaf, steamed cauliflower, salad greens, fresh fruit, brownie.
Thursday: BBQ beef sandwich, potato salad, veggie sticks, broiled tomatoes, cabbage slaw, sliced fruit.
Friday: pork fried rice, oriental salad, egg rolls, fortune cookie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.