BRIEFS
It’s time to start thinking about your garden
COVE — Nella Mae’s Farm of Cove is offering a series of online gardening classes beginning next week.
The one-hour classes begin Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. with "Understanding, Choosing and Starting your Seeds." The next class is "Making a Garden Plan and Planting Schedule" on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. The classes are open to all experience levels and the fees are on a sliding scale.
For more information on these and other classes and to register, go to www.nellamaesfarm.com/calendar or visit Nella Mae's Farm on Facebook or Eventbrite. Contact farmer@nellamaesfarm.com or 541-910-4098 for questions.
Cove seeks Budget Committee members
COVE — The city of Cove is seeking citizens to be on its budget committee, which generally meets once a year.
The city has set a tentative date of April 27 for this year’s budget meeting. Anyone interested may contact the city office at 541-568-4566 or cityadmin@cityofcove.org.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.2 million
1-13-16-37-38-42
Powerball: $30 million
1-2-7-52-61 — PB 4 x3
Mega Millions: $25 million
4-44-58-59-70 — MB 3 x3
Win for Life: Jan. 30
27-32-34-42
Pick 4: Jan. 31
• 1 p.m.: 5-4-0-9
• 4 p.m.: 3-7-3-9
• 7 p.m.: 6-1-1-3
• 10 p.m.: 4-5-5-2
Pick 4: Jan. 30
• 1 p.m.: 5-0-6-0
• 4 p.m.: 6-9-4-9
• 7 p.m.: 2-2-7-8
• 10 p.m.: 9-2-0-0
Pick 4: Jan. 29
• 1 p.m.: 2-9-7-8
• 4 p.m.: 7-7-6-8
• 7 p.m.: 2-9-7-6
• 10 p.m.: 3-6-0-6
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.