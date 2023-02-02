LA GRANDE — Two exhibits open on Friday, Feb. 3, at Art Center East at the corner of Fourth Street and Penn Avenue, La Grande. A reception open to all will run from 6-8 p.m., celebrating the launch of “Inside, Outside, Inbetween” by fiber and mixed media artist Dawn Norman, and “Living Rural: Poetry in Fiber” (ACE’s seventh annual Fiber Arts and Jewelry Exhibit).
The event includes an artist talk by Norman, who will talk about her work, beginning at 7 p.m.
The two exhibits are on display Feb. 3 through March 25. Norman’s work is in the Main Gallery. The fiber arts and jewelry artworks are featured in the Orlaske Gallery. Visit the galleries during the art center’s open hours. ACE galleries are open to the public and admission is always free.
Eat lunch at the senior center
LA GRANDE — Lunch is served at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on weekdays. The meals are open to the public.
Dine-in meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; suggested donation is $4 for age 60 and older, $7 for all others. Takeout meals are available from noon to 1 p.m. at the kitchen’s back door; to-go meals are $7 for all.
For information on the senior center’s meal programs, including having lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels, call the kitchen at 541-605-5556.
The menu for Feb. 2-3 is:
Thursday: meatloaf with brown gravy, red potatoes, pea salad, fresh fruit.
