• BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m. The agenda includes deciding on awarding trade school and lineman scholarships. OTEC's headquarters is at 4005 23rd St., Baker City. For more information, contact Michele Grove, OTEC administrative assistant, at 541-524-2853 or mgrove@otecc.com.
• IMBLER — This week's regularly scheduled meeting of the Imbler School District Board of Directors was canceled due to inclement weather. The meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The public is welcome to attend.
• LA GRANDE — The special meeting and work session of the La Grande School District Board of Directors begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the Central Elementary School’s library. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available to the public online, by phone or through Blue Mountain Translator District (www.bmtd.org). For meeting access information, see the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org or call 541-663-3200.
Megabucks: $2 million
5-8-15-20-30-39
Powerball: $66 million
1-15-21-32-46 — PB 1 x3
Mega Millions: $96 million
1-36-44-54-66— MB 10 x3
Win for Life: Feb. 17
9-10-36-45
Pick 4: Feb. 18
• 1 p.m.: 7-5-4-5
• 4 p.m.: 7-2-6-3
• 7 p.m.: 2-2-9-6
• 10 p.m.: 0-5-0-8
Pick 4: Feb. 17
• 1 p.m.: 9-1-3-4
• 4 p.m.: 7-7-6-7
• 7 p.m.: 2-6-9-1
• 10 p.m.: 2-6-6-9
