• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a work session Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is available for viewing online at www.facebook.com/
LaGrandeCityManager. Public comments and questions generally are not entertained at work sessions. The commission will continue discussing land code development changes and business park zoning among other agenda items.
• The Union County Progressives will meet Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1-3 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The guest facilitator will be Louise Squire.
BRIEFS Community reading event includes Feb. 22 virtual presentation
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Art Center East is partnering with this year’s Fishtrap Reads, which is happening now. The featured book is “The Jump-Off Creek” by Molly Gloss, the story of homesteader Lydia Sanderson and her struggles to settle in the mountains of Oregon in the 1890s.
An online event is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 22, beginning at noon. Gloss will give a virtual presentation, “The Myth of the Cowboy Hero,” a deep look into our idea of the American cowboy and how it came to be.
Stop by ACE, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, to check out a copy of the book. The art center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
March 7 Cove senior lunch celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The next meal, on March 7, will be a St. Patrick’s Day meal. The menu is corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes and carrots, salad bar and Irish soda bread, with sugar cookies for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by Feb. 28.
