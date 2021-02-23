BRIEFS
New menu for next Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal planned for March 2 has been changed to beef stew, green salad, biscuits and cherry cobbler. The takeout lunches are offered on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, Feb. 24, to order your meal.
Tickets on sale for crab and prime rib feed, Casino Night
ENTERPRISE — The annual Enterprise Elks Lodge crab and prime rib feed is set for Saturday, Feb. 27, at Cloverleaf Hall on the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a no-host bar and food prepared by Elks members.
All-you-can-eat crab is $40, prime rib and a cup of crab is $35, and prime rib only is $25. All dinners include coleslaw, baked beans and garlic bread.
Dinner will be followed by a firewood auction and a dessert auction at 6:30 p.m. to benefit Casey Eye Institute. Casino Night begins at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information contact Kent at 541-426-1829.
Spring youth art classes taking signups
JOSEPH —The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is now taking registrations for the spring session of youth art classes.
The eight-week session begins March 19 and offers Friday courses in clay for ages 7-17 and Saturday courses in drawing and painting for ages 4-12.
Class size is limited. Cost for each eight-week course is $80. For more information or to register, call 541-4320-0505 or go to www.josephy.org and choose youth classes under the “Learn” tab.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $2.1 million
8-12-17-26-41-42
Powerball: $78 million
4-8-22-32-58 — PB 4 x10
Mega Millions: $20 million
27-32-47-50-53— MB 4 x4
Win for Life: Feb. 20
8-55-68-70
Pick 4: Feb. 21
• 1 p.m.: 7-7-4-8
• 4 p.m.: 5-8-1-5
• 7 p.m.: 3-9-4-7
• 10 p.m.: 9-3-3-0
Pick 4: Feb. 20
• 1 p.m.: 5-2-3-8
• 4 p.m.: 2-6-2-5
• 7 p.m.: 8-5-3-21
• 10 p.m.: 4-8-1-4
Pick 4: Feb. 19
• 1 p.m.: 7-4-1-2
• 4 p.m.: 2-2-1-7
• 7 p.m.: 0-2-2-9
• 10 p.m.: 3-8-5-7
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.