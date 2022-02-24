UNION — Catherine Creek Community Center, housed in the former Methodist Church buildings on Main Street in Union, is launching a new monthly program called “Last Fridays.” Beginning Feb. 25, on the last Friday of the month the center will be open from 4-8:30 p.m. for vendors to sell their wares. Spaces are open to artists, crafters, farmers, foodies, home-based businesses, etc.
Vendor spaces start at $20. The center’s commercial kitchen may be used with advance reservations, and the stage will be open for musicians. The goal is to give local makers and home businesses a storefront, and to create a farmers market-type program with a variety of products, services and activities.
To sign up or for more information, email ccc667@gmail.com, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 541-562-2038.
BlueMountaineers bring live music back to the senior center
LA GRANDE — With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, events are returning to the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande — including the end-of-the-month dances featuring live music by The BlueMountaineers. The community dance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, from 6-9 p.m. This is their first gathering in two years, said Denny Langford, one of the organizers.
There will be a finger-food potluck and door prizes in addition to the live music and dancing. Admission is $5 per person, or free for ages 12 and younger.
Seeking Meals on Wheels volunteers
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to help with the Meals on Wheels program in Union County. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
