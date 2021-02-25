MEETINGS
• COVE — The city of Cove will hold its regular council meeting Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The public is encouraged to connect to the meeting virtually. The agenda and instructions for joining from a digital device (www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove) and via the phone are available at www.cityofcove.org — or request the link and agenda by emailing cityadmin@cityofcove.org
To submit a public comment, send an e-mail to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. the night of the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — A virtual meeting of the Union County Democratic Party will be via Zoom Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. To register for access to the meeting, email your contact information to rknop@eoni.com or call 541-562-6289.
BRIEFS
Join the Community Connection Advisory Council
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking seniors or people who provide services to seniors to join its Advisory Council. The council meets once every other month and makes recommendations to Community Connection on the services it provides to seniors. Call 541-963-7532 for an application.
— The Observer
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $2.2 million
10-16-24-30-35-46
Powerball: $78 million
4-8-22-32-58 — PB 4 x10
Mega Millions: $22 million
5-7-9-20-57 — MB 15 x3
Win for Life: Feb. 22
26-30-50-61
Pick 4: Feb. 23
• 1 p.m.: 6-0-8-3
• 4 p.m.: 0-0-8-3
• 7 p.m.: 2-7-5-4
• 10 p.m.: 2-5-7-7
Pick 4: Feb. 22
• 1 p.m.: 3-6-5-8
• 4 p.m.: 1-0-6-4
• 7 p.m.: 0-8-3-6
• 10 p.m.: 6-4-0-3
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.