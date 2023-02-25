BRIEFS Teens invited to share their ideas on Teen Action Board

LA GRANDE — The Union County Youth Alliance is creating a Youth Advisory Board to ensure teens in the county have a voice in the decisions that are made for them. A Teen Action Board brainstorming session is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Teens are invited to come enjoy free pizza and to share their voices.

