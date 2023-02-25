BRIEFS Teens invited to share their ideas on Teen Action Board
LA GRANDE — The Union County Youth Alliance is creating a Youth Advisory Board to ensure teens in the county have a voice in the decisions that are made for them. A Teen Action Board brainstorming session is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Teens are invited to come enjoy free pizza and to share their voices.
‘Last Friday’ event begins again in Union
UNION — Catherine Creek Community Center’s Last Friday program for 2023 kicks off Friday, Feb. 25, at the Union facility. The last Friday of every month, local artists, crafters, farmers and small local businesses meet at the CCCC to share products and services.
The monthly event typically runs from 5-8 p.m. and includes live open jam sessions. Beginning in March the kitchen will be available for food vendors.
Union’s Catherine Creek Community Center is housed in the former United Methodist Church, 667 Main St. For more information contact Natasha Doyon, program director through www.catherinecreekcommunitycenter.com or on Facebook, or call 541-562-2038 on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.