MEETINGS
• COVE — A regular session of the Cove City Council is slated for Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. Public comments may be submitted via email to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. March 1. The public may attend the meeting virtually at https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove. For information on how to join by phone, contact the city office at the email address above or call 541-568-4566, Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually Wednesday, March 2, at 9 a.m. via Zoom. For information on how to access the meeting online or via phone, go to www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes, or call the county office at 541-963-1001. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 2 and may be emailed to amoore@union-county.org.
BRIEFS
Big Read events continue next week
UNION COUNTY — The NEA Big Read is underway in Union and Wallowa counties. This year’s book is “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. Many of the events are online and can be accessed from anywhere — and streamed after the live event. For the complete schedule and links, visit www.fishtrap.org. Events and activities are free and open to the public.
In Union County, there are opportunities to discuss the book on Tuesday, March 1. Come to Union’s Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 Main St., at 2 p.m. or stop by Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, at 6 p.m. An online discussion begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom through www.artcentereast.org.
Also on Tuesday, “Our Neighborhood: Writing About Home” is an activity for all ages at the Eastern Oregon University’s library in La Grande. Doodle a neighborhood map and write stories from memories at this gathering at 1 p.m.
Menus
Union County Senior Center
LA GRANDE — Lunch is served at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on weekdays. The meal is open to the public and both sit-down and grab-and-go options are available. For information on having lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels, call 541-605-5556.
Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.
Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.
Cost: Age 60+, $4 suggested donation; all others, $7.
FEB. 28-MARCH 4
Monday: stuffed red peppers with beef and rice, baked bread, cottage cheese and fruit, lemon mousse.
Tuesday: Reuben sandwich, potato salad, fresh fruit, light dessert.
Wednesday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, broiled tomatoes, fresh fruit; alternate meal: ravioli.
Thursday: chicken parmesan over rice pilaf, steamed winter blend, spinach salad, fresh fruit, light dessert.
Friday: pork fried rice, oriental salad, egg rolls, steamed vegetables, fresh fruit, dessert.
