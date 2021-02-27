MEETINGS
LA GRANDE — The Board of Commissioners for Northeast Oregon Housing Authority will hold an emergency meeting Monday, March 1, at 9 a.m. The public may attend via conference call. Call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 843 0753 3399.
Rimfire silhouette shoot open to all
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting a .22 rimfire silhouette shoot the first Sunday of the month through April at the club's river range on Highway 244 (Interstate 84 exit 252, then 3 miles west on the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway). The next will take place Sunday, March 7. The monthly events are open to the public and begin at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $5. Eye and ear protection is required. Rifles or pistols, with no restrictions on sights.
For more information and updates on possible weather disruptions, call Gary at 541-786-0809, go to www.lgrpc.com or visit the club's Facebook page.
