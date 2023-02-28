• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the board of commissioners meeting room in the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave. A transportation grant will be one of the subjects discussed at the meeting.
People can attend the meeting in person, via phone or virtually. To attend via phone call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 814 2000 6863. For information on attending virtually call 541-963-1001 or see the agenda on the county’s website.
BRIEFS
Art center releases spring schedule
LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s spring quarter schedule, which covers March, April and May, is now available. Staff call it “an exciting lineup of arts classes and events.”
View the full-color PDF version at www.artcentereast.org. Registration can be done using the art center website’s online calendar.
Due to the rising costs of printing, ACE’s spring schedule will not be available in a hard copy version.
RSVP for Women’s Connection March 10 spring luncheon
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Women’s Connection Reunion Luncheon group will meet for its Spring Luncheon on Friday, March 10, starting at noon (check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.) at the Island City Urban Vine Banquet Room on Island Avenue. The cost of the lasagna dinner is $12 each. Bring a first-time guest for a chance to win a free lunch. RSVP by March 8 by calling Helen at 541-786-0624. Those who attend are encouraged to wear something green in honor of springtime.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.