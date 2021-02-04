MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District’s monthly board meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet in an executive session Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Central Elementary School library, 701 H Ave., La Grande, to review and evaluate the superintendent. A regular board meeting follows at 7 p.m.
Due to physical distancing requirements, the board meeting will be accessible to the public online, by phone or through Blue Mountain Translator District. Go to www.lagrandesd.org for accessing information.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.3 million
8-20-21-32-41-47
Powerball: $30 million
1-2-7-52-61 — PB 4 x3
Mega Millions: $42 million
13-37-38-40-67 — MB 10 x2
Win for Life: Feb. 1
7-8-15-44
Pick 4: Feb. 2
• 1 p.m.: 3-2-5-6
• 4 p.m.: 3-7-7-8
• 7 p.m.: 1-7-8-3
• 10 p.m.: 7-6-6-3
Pick 4: Feb. 1
• 1 p.m.: 3-6-6-5
• 4 p.m.: 3-3-4-4
• 7 p.m.: 5-1-0-4
• 10 p.m.: 3-2-8-0
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
