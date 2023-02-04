MEETINGS
• UNION — A regular session of the Union School Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. in the high school athletic complex. The proposed education budget of Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek will be one of the topics discussed at the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Transit Advisory Council will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. in the Transit Center Conference room, 2204 East Penn Ave., La Grande. Updates on grant requests is a discussion item listed on the agenda.
BRIEFS
Kickoff meeting for Riverside Park playground replacement project set for Feb. 7
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation invites residents to join the kickoff meeting for the Riverside Park playground replacement project on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
Discussion will center on questions such as: Why does the old one need to be replaced? What is the budget? What design should we go with? How do we raise that kind of money? All are welcome to attend.
Union County Senior Center seeks volunteers to help serve lunch
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch on weekdays. Volunteers would help on the serving line from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To learn more, call the kitchen at 541-605-5556. The senior center is at the corner of Cove Avenue and Albany Street in La Grande.
No registration needed to attend upcoming Family Law Workshop
LA GRANDE — Bruce Anderson, Attorney at Law, and the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee are hosting a free Family Law Workshop Monday, Feb. 13. The workshop is particularly useful for people who are representing themselves in a family law case.
Participants will learn about the legal aspects of divorce, separation, modification, guardianship, grandparent visitation and more. Discussion will include court procedures and how to find family law resources.
The workshop begins at 6 p.m. in the Misener Conference Room of the Daniel Chaplin Building, 1001 Fourth St., La Grande. No registration is required. For more information call 541-962-9500, ext. 42.
Art center encourages individuals, businesses to become members
LA GRANDE — The support of members in Art Center East, La Grande, “is essential to ACE’s long-term future,” stated a newsletter. The center encourages individuals and businesses to renew their memberships or to sign up as annual members.
The revenue generated by annual memberships contributes to the funding for classes, exhibits and events ACE offers year-round. Among other perks, members receive a discount on classes.
To learn more about the membership levels and benefits, go to www.artcentereast.org/membership, call 541-624-2800 or stop by the art center at 1006 Penn Ave. during gallery hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.