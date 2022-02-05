LA GRANDE — Teen iCraft will be held at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande on Wednesday, Feb. 9, beginning at 4 p.m. In this month’s craft get-together, teens will make paper flowers.
The free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Supplies are provided, and registration is not needed. The activity will be held in the library’s Community Room. Masks are required while inside the library.
The library offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages or call 541-962-1339.
MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Rural Fire District Board will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County chapter of Health Care for ALL Oregon will meet virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. via Zoom for part one of a messaging workshop with Dave Alba, the Oregon coordinator for the Progressive Democrats of America. For access to the meeting, email unioncounty@hcao.org.
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Planning Commission will meet online for a regular session Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager. Time permitting, a work session will follow to discuss 2022 land code development changes.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet in the District Office Board Room, 1305 N. Willow, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m. for a closed executive session and then at 7 p.m. for a regular session. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
