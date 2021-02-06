MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. To join the meeting via teleconference, dial 740-337-6762 (PIN: 428 924 826#). The meeting also will be streamed online at meet.google.com/efb-greq-gcm. Meeting materials and agenda are at www.bmtd.org/public-notice.
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Planning Commission meets for a regular session Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. View the meeting via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager. The agenda includes a public hearing on a conditional use application by Kaiger Braseth regarding a storage facility for building contractors. Public comment or questions must be submitted by emailing mboquist@cityoflagrande.org before 5 p.m. the day of the meeting.
BRIEFS
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north. The menu for the next meal, served Feb. 16, is beef stew, green salad, biscuit and cherry cobbler. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, Feb. 10, to order your lunch.
Class presents 'The Nez Perce Story'
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center is hosting “The Nez Perce Story: An Introduction,” a virtual class led by Rich Wandschneider Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Zoom. The class will cover traditional Plateau Indian culture and the impacts of white arrivals; the treaties of 1855 and 1863 and Grant’s proposed division of the Wallowa Country in 1873; the war of 1877 and its aftermath; and where and how the Nez Perce people live today. Register before Feb. 9 at www.josephy.org/event/the-nez-perce-story-an-introduction. The cost is $25. Email rich.wandschneider@gmail.com for more details.
Brown Bag explains Josephy capital campaignJOSEPH — The Feb. 9 virtual Brown Bag presented by the Josephy Center will feature Kellee Sheehy, the center’s development director, who will talk about the recently launched capital campaign to purchase the building and expand its offerings. Join the free Zoom talk Tuesday, Feb. 9, at noon via the link at www.josephy.org/event/brown-bag-capital-campaign.
