MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet for a regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. The meeting is available for viewing on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/
LaGrandeCityManager.
The meeting will include a public hearing on the historical appropriateness of the EOU Grand Staircase. Individuals who wish to comment may sign up before the meeting begins. Those interested in providing virtual public comments may email mboquist@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1307 no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting to make arrangements.
BRIEFS Tickets on sale for ‘A Knight for a Princess’ dance
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Academy’s inaugural Valentine’s ball for young ladies and the men who are important in their lives — such as their dads, grandfathers, uncles, mentors or coaches — happens this weekend at the school, 507 Palmer Ave., in La Grande (next to Veterans’ Memorial Pool).
The Friday night dance, on Feb. 10, is sold out. There are still tickets for two events on Saturday, Feb. 11. All parents and siblings are welcome at a family session from 2-4 p.m., and an evening princess and escort dance will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The theme is “A Knight for a Princess.” Tickets are $40 for one young lady and one escort. Additional youth are $15 each. Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite, and free dresses are available. For full details and to purchase tickets, go to www.granderondeacademy.org/giving-growing/a-valentines-ball or call Laura at 541-999-6571.
Cove senior lunches served twice a month at Founders Hall
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The next meal is on Feb. 21 with a menu of chicken fettuccine Alfredo, peas and carrots, salad bar and French bread with molasses-ginger cookies for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by Feb. 14.
Help kids cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a free online workshop offered from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The workshop is facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and is sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee.
The workshop is free but pre-registration is required. To sign up and for Zoom access information, email your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class to teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us. For more information call Teala at 541-962-9500 ext. 42.
