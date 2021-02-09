MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. in the S.E. Miller gym. A presentation on the school district's bond funded projects will be given at the meeting.
BRIEFS
Class presents 'The Nez Perce Story'
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center is hosting "The Nez Perce Story: An Introduction," a virtual class led by Rich Wandschneider Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The class will cover traditional Plateau Indian culture and the impacts of white arrivals; the treaties of 1855 and 1863 and President Ulysses S. Grant's proposed division of the Wallowa Country in 1873; the war of 1877 and its aftermath; and where and how the Nez Perce people live today.
Class size is limited; check availability and register at www.josephy.org/event/the-nez-perce-story-an-introduction. The cost is $25. Email rich.wandschneider@gmail.com for more details.
Sweetheart event offers rummaging, hot meals
JOSEPH — The 10th annual Sweetheart Yard Sale will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, at the Hurricane Creek Grange.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the grange near Joseph and will include breakfast and lunch. The sale will have Texaco collectibles, model kits, dog supplies, silversmithing jewelry, household items and other odds and ends. Everyone who attends is reminded to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
HONORS
Cove student awarded honor of Academic Excellence
OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University awarded Sophia Pettit of Cove with the honor of Academic Excellence for the fall 2020 semester. Pettit earned the distinction by maintaining a GPA of at least 3.5.
The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances, but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment.
WSU Provost Ravi Krovi in a press release stated, "Maintaining a high and consistent level of academic excellence is a process, which involves developing traits of discipline, persistence and personal leadership. To be able to sustain that effort during these difficult times also demonstrates grit and tenacity. We are proud of these students, their efforts and their overall academic accomplishments."
— The Observer
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.5 million
3-4-11-18-37-41
Powerball: $30 million
1-16-48-49-65 — PB 8 x2
Mega Millions: $54 million
14-17-28-29-44 — MB 4 x2
Win for Life: Feb. 6
48-62-65-67
Pick 4: Feb. 7
• 1 p.m.: 5-2-6-3
• 4 p.m.: 0-8-2-7
• 7 p.m.: 6-2-0-1
• 10 p.m.: 3-5-4-8
Pick 4: Feb. 6
• 1 p.m.: 4-1-9-5
• 4 p.m.: 9-3-7-0
• 7 p.m.: 4-7-2-6
• 10 p.m.: 7-2-7-1
Pick 4: Feb. 5
• 1 p.m.: 3-8-1-5
• 4 p.m.: 4-8-6-2
• 7 p.m.: 1-5-7-4
• 10 p.m.: 0-0-9-3
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
