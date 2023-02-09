MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Urban Renewal Advisory Commission will meet for a regular session Friday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed live at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande. However, no public comments will be entertained during this session. The agenda includes new business discussions of proposed changes to the Call for Projects policy and Traded Sector policy.
• ISLAND CITY — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City, 10200 McAlister Road. Call 541-963-6895 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Planning Commission will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The agenda lists a public hearing on a variance permit applied for by Josh Gustafson and a public hearing on a zone designation change applied for by Kaiger Braseth. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board. An action item on the agenda is approving the 2023-24 school week format, and there will also be an executive session to conduct the superintendent’s evaluation.
• SUMMERVILLE — A special meeting of the Summerville Cemetery District will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. in the cemetery’s chapel. The purpose of the meeting is to approve policy changes. This is an open session and the public is welcome to attend.
BRIEFS
Eat lunch with your neighbors in Union on Feb. 10
UNION — The monthly community meal in Union will be served Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at noon at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St. The meals are offered on the second Friday of each month. Cost is a recommended donation of $4. The meals typically are attended by dozens of people who come for the food as well as the live music.
PEO organizations are accepting scholarship applications
LA GRANDE — Local PEO chapters have announced they are accepting applications for academic scholarships. PEO is a philanthropic organization dedicated to the education of women.
The Chapter DK PEO Memorial Scholarship is available to women who have graduated from a Union County high school. The $1,000 award may be used for tuition at any accredited institution. To request an application, or to learn more about PEO, email Teresa Gustafson at tkgustafson@outlook.com.
The Union County PEO Tri-Chapter Scholarship is a $3,000 scholarship awarded annually to a graduating senior girl who will be attending Eastern Oregon University. Scholarship applications are available at each of the Union County high schools by contacting your high school counselor. Applications are evaluated for academic achievement, community service, financial need and commitment to higher education. The scholarship is funded by three local chapters of PEO. The deadline for submitting an application is March 24, 2023.
Tunesmith Night features singer-songwriters
ENTERPRISE — The next Tunesmith Night in Enterprise happens on Saturday, Feb. 11. This is the 17th season of the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance’s Tunesmith Night, a monthly showcase of original music. Each concert features three songwriters sharing their original work in a round-robin format at the historic Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. According to the press release, this unique listening space provides an up-close and intimate experience for both audience and performers.
The February concert features Leroy Haney, Russell James and Travis Ward. For full details on the musical evening and bios of the performers, visit www.wvmusic-alliance.org/tunesmith-night.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. No food or drink service is provided but listeners may bring their own.
Eastern Oregon Film Festival announces call for entries for 2023 festival
LA GRANDE — Entries for the 2023 Eastern Oregon Film Festival are now open via FilmFreeway. There are feature and short film categories and a new Oregon Student Category that was added this year. For information and to submit entries go to https://filmfreeway.com/eofilmfest.
Welcome to the discussion.
