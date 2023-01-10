• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, for its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the high school athletic complex. The school district’s budget calendar for this spring will be presented at the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet for a work session on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. The public may view the meeting on Facebook Live at the following link: www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande. The agenda includes a discussion of National Trust preservation grants.
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the Union County Republicans is slated for Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 7 a.m. at Joe Beans Coffee, 1009 Adams, La Grande. The public and prospective members are welcome to attend.
BRIEFS
RSVP for Jan. 17 Cove senior lunch
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The menu for Tuesday, Jan. 17, is sweet and sour chicken, rice, roasted winter vegetables, salad bar and French bread. For dessert there will be Texas sheet cake.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 as soon as possible.
