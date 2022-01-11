• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Gun Club will have its annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the clubhouse. All members are encouraged to attend. Call Katie at 541-663-6193 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet for a virtual work session on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Peter Meijer Architects will give a presentation, which will be reviewed and discussed. For more information, email mboquist@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1307.
• COVE — The Cove City Council will have a League of Oregon Cities Council Roles and Responsibilities Training on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. No city business will be discussed, and public comment will not be taken. The public can attend the meeting virtually at https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove. To join by phone, dial 1-877-309-2073 and use access code 566-891-733.
BRIEFS Grande Ronde Community Choir rehearsals begin Jan. 13
LA GRANDE — Due to weather conditions, the Grande Ronde Community Choir did not resume rehearsals last week. Instead, winter term rehearsals will begin on Thursday, Jan. 13. The choir rehearses on Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in Room 123 of Loso Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus, La Grande.
LA GRANDE — Little Pinecones Book Club — a new, free, monthly activity for children ages 5 and younger at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande — begins on Friday, Jan. 14.
Each session will run 10-11:30 a.m. and feature a story reading followed by an art-making activity related to the month’s book, which is inspired by a work of art displayed in one of ACE’s current exhibits. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Early registration for Little Pinecones is highly recommended. Sign up by clicking on the event at www.artcentereast.org/calendar.
— The Observer
