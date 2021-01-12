MEETINGS
• UNION —The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 13. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For information on viewing the meeting, call the Union School District at 541-562-6115.
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Landmarks Commission will have a regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. via electronic communications. To listen to the meeting or participate in the public comment opportunity, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 894-2790-2824 then enter password 562938. Public comment or questions may be submitted by emailing mboquist@cityoflagrande.org.
BRIEFS
PEO scholarship applications available
UNION COUNTY — Applications for the PEO Chapter DK Memorial Scholarship are now available. Eligible applicants must be women who have graduated from a Union County high school and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
This is a $1,000 scholarship for educational expenses at the accredited college of the recipient’s choice. To request an application, contact Teresa Gustafson at tkgustafson@outlook.com.
Scholarship applications must be postmarked by March 30 to be accepted for consideration. PEO is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to the advancement and education of women.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
