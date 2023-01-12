• ISLAND CITY — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary will meet Monday, Jan. 16, Island City City Hall. Refreshments will be available at 9 a.m., and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall, 570 East Beakman St. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the school board. The agenda includes student of the month presentations, an update on the locker room project and approval of the reader board bid.
BRIEFS
Jan. 14 Work day set at Neighbors Together emergency woodlot in La Grande
LA GRANDE— A work day at the Neighbors Together emergency woodlot is planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The woodlot is at the north end of Umatilla Street in La Grande.
The emergency firewood assistance program provides cut firewood to households in need of heat during the winter. Up to one cord of emergency firewood is given away on a first come, first served basis, November through April on the third Saturday of the month and also by appointment.
JOSEPH — Embers Brew House in Joseph will showcase Wallowa County’s favorite chili recipes Saturday, Jan. 14, as it hosts the Chili Bowl Championship.
“See how your chili measures up,” a press release from Embers said. “Come and warm up with a great bowl of chili and vote for your favorite one.”
All contestants will set up their chili stations outside of Embers Brew House, 204 N. Main St., Joseph. There will be public judging for People’s Choice and private judging for Best in Show. Entry forms are available at Embers Brew House. All forms must be returned to the brew house.
Call Embers at 541-432-2739 for more information.
