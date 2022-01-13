The photographs of geologist Ellen Morris Bishop reveal a “landscape’s story and mysteries.” Bishop will talk about her work via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2021, as part of the Josephy Center’s Brown Bag discussion series.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• UNION — The VFW High Valley Post 4060, of Union, meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. The next meeting is slated for Thursday, Jan. 20, at the VFW Hall, 518 Main St.
BRIEFS Virtual Brown Bag features geologist and photographer Ellen Morris Bishop
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center’s next Brown Bag session begins at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18, featuring local geologist and photographer Ellen Morris Bishop.
She is one of many artists exhibiting in “Nature In the Abstract,” the current show at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Bishop’s Brown Bag presentation will focus on the “landscape’s story and mysteries.”
UNION — Community meals are served once a month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., Union. The next gathering is planned for Friday, Jan. 14. Cost is $3.50 and all are welcome. Delivery is available. Call 541-562-2038 for more information.
