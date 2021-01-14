MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom. For more information and a link to attend the meeting, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the school board. The agenda includes the Oregon School Activities Association "Return to Play" petition and an executive session for evaluating the superintendent.
Community generosity helps brighten holidays for local families
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District Volunteer Association announced it received adoration totaling $2,262.50 for its Shop with a Firefighter program.
The association in a press release reported it was not able to hold the Hog Wild Days pancake breakfast — the association’s primary fundraiser — so donations from Community Bank, Certified Personnel, Legacy Ram and several individuals helped keep the holiday program on sound financial footing and allow for volunteers to purchase gifts and items for 10 households this past Christmas.
Anthony Swales, the association president, said in the press release, "It is great to give back to those less fortunate in our community and bring them joy and some happiness when so many have struggled."
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the association modified the shopping program with firefighters using lists instead of taking the children shopping. However, according to the association, it plans to return to normal operations with taking children shopping next December if possible.
— The Observer
