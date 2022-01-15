• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a training for the Superintendent Search Screening Committee and discuss contract parameters. A regular session will follow at 7 p.m.
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m., at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. The board will hold an Executive Session at the end of the meeting to discuss the superintendent evaluation.
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners will be held virtually beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Access information and a link to the meeting is available at www.union-county.org/commission-meetings.
BRIEFS Library shows free movie for teens on Jan. 19
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, invites those in middle school and high school to the Teen Mid-Week Movie on Wednesday, Jan. 19, starting at 4 p.m. The free movie this month is “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and will be shown in the library’s Community Room.
Play bingo in Union every Wednesday
UNION — The Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 in Union is hosting bingo games on Wednesdays at the VFW Hall. All are welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m., with early-bird games starting at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. The last game of the evening is the jackpot, and organizers say players could win up to $500.
