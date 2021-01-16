MEETINGS
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the school board. The agenda includes the Oregon School Activities Association's "Return to Play" petition and an executive session for the purpose of evaluating the superintendent.
BRIEFS
Forest Service waives fees for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
PORTLAND — The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington Monday, Jan. 18.
The Forest Service honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a fee-free day to encourage Americans to get outside and visit their public lands. Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday as a national day of service in 1994 in recognition of King's legacy of service and leadership to gain equality for all Americans.
The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions or other permits still apply. To find a national forest or grassland near you, go to www.fs.fed.us/ivm.
HONORS
Local students named to Gonzaga University Dean's List
SPOKANE, Washington — Natalie Gorham of Joseph and Scott Remily of La Grande, each earned a place on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5-3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
