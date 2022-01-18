COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The menu for Tuesday, Feb. 1, is beef stroganoff, green beans, salad bar, rolls and brownies.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Jan. 25.
Union’s food pantry doors open to all on Friday, Jan. 21
UNION — The Union community food bank will be open from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St. The food pantry is open to all on the third Friday of each month.
Strengthen your health with free four-week challenge
LA GRANDE — A free four-week “Vibrant You” health challenge will begin with a launch meeting on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. The challenge is about learning the “fundamental health principles that will lead to a strong immune system now and vibrant health for life,” according to a press release from Nature’s Pantry.
The program begins Jan. 30. Registration is required, but there is no cost to participate. For more information and to sign up, go to www.naturespantry.life, call Nature’s Pantry at 541-963-7955 or stop by the store, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande, by Tuesday, Jan. 25.
— The Observer
