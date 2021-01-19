MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A Union County Tourism Promotion Advisory meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. For log-in information, email Director@VisitUnionCounty.org.
BRIEFS
Strengthen your health with free four-week challenge
LA GRANDE — A free four-week “Vibrant You” virtual health challenge will begin Jan. 28 with a livestreamed launch meeting at 6 p.m., announced Nature’s Pantry of La Grande. The challenge is a point system based on fundamental health habits such as nutrition, hydration, sleep, exercise and supplementation. All meetings and classes will be streamed live. The program includes instruction by health and fitness professionals, meal plans, livestreamed cooking classes, month-long discounts at Nature’s Pantry and prizes.
The challenge will run Jan. 31 to Feb. 27. Registration must be completed by Jan. 26. To sign up, go to www.naturespantry.life, call Nature’s Pantry at 541-963-7955, or stop by the store, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande.
