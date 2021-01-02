MEETINGS
COVE — The Cove City Council will hold a regular council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder. The public is encouraged to connect to the meeting virtually. Instructions are available at www.cityofcove.org or by emailing cityadmin@cityofcove.org. On the agenda is electing a council president and discussion of an espresso stand at Cove Steakhouse and a silent auction for a surplus vehicle and equipment.
BRIEFS
GRH health information department moves downtown
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital’s Health Information Management Department has moved to the GRH Pavilion, 909 Adams Ave., La Grande. Phone numbers and hours remain the same: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Curbside service is still available, including completing a release of information request for medical records from our vehicle. Call 51-963-1446 or go to grh.org/MedicalRecords for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.