Oregon East Symphony winter concert open to family members only
PENDLETON — Attendance at the Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra concert on Thursday, Jan. 27, will be limited to family members, OES announced. The announcement was made after the printing of this week’s Go! Magazine, which published a story on the Oregon East Symphony and the upcoming concert. The change was made out of concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Family members are invited to attend the group’s winter concert, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorian Ave., Pendleton. Masks will be required. The Oregon East Symphony is open to musicians from throughout Eastern Oregon. For more information, visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
Blood drives planned in La Grande
LA GRANDE — According to the Red Cross’ website, the organization is experiencing the worst national blood shortage in more than a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. “Your donation is desperately needed,” the website states.
Opportunities to give blood will be available next week in La Grande. A community drive will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from noon to 6 p.m., and on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 27, there will be a blood drive on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the current blood crisis and to make an appointment, visit www.redcross.org.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.