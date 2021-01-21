MEETINGS
UNION — The Union City Council will meet Saturday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. for a goal-setting session. On Monday, Jan. 25, the council will have a work session. One of the work session topics will be vacant position on the city council. Both meetings will be at the Union City Hall.
BRIEFS
RSVP for next Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The menu for the Feb. 2 meal is chicken fettuccine alfredo, roasted zucchini with parmesan, green salad, French bread and an oatmeal-raisin cookie. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, Jan. 27, to order your meal.
HONORS
La Grande student earns academic honor
SAINT PETER, Minn. — Anna Gambill, of La Grande, earned a place on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College. The academic honor is awarded students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.
Gustavus Adolphus College, a private liberal arts college in Saint Peter, Minnesota, was founded in 1862 by Swedish immigrants and named for Swedish King Gustav II Adolf.
— — —
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $7.2 million
1-9-19-26-30-45
Mega Millions: $865 million
10-19-26-28-50 — 16 x2
Powerball: $640 million
14-20-39-65-67 — PB 2 x3
Win for Life: Jan. 18
30-49-61-74
Pick 4: Jan. 19
• 1 p.m.: 1-1-6-5
• 4 p.m.: 5-7-3-6
• 7 p.m.: 3-5-3-9
• 10 p.m.: 2-5-6-7
Pick 4: Jan. 18
• 1 p.m.: 7-7-3-5
• 4 p.m.: 5-9-6-5
• 7 p.m.: 6-9-6-0
• 10 p.m.: 4-9-7-7
———
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.