LA GRANDE — The next Mt. Emily Recreation Area Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The Zoom meeting link will be accessible on www.union-county.org before the meeting date. On the agenda is discussion of forest management projects and a time set aside for public comments.
Groundhog Day event includes dinner and bingo
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Fair Board is hosting a Groundhog Day Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. The cost ranges from $5-$10 for the pancake and sausage dinner, which will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. The evening also includes bingo games.
P.E.O. scholarship available for women in Union County
LA GRANDE — Applications for the Chapter DK P.E.O. Memorial Scholarship are now available.
Eligible applicants must be women who have graduated from a Union County high school and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is a $1,000 scholarship to be used for educational expenses at the accredited college of the recipient’s choice.
To request a scholarship application contact Teresa Gustafson at tkgustafson@outlook.com. Scholarship applications must be postmarked by March 30 to be accepted for consideration.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to the advancement and education of women.
